LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday's primary election marked the first day in Kentucky for three days of no-excuse, in-person early voting.
Secretary of State Michael Adams said he hoped it would help increase voter turnout. However, the unofficial count for voter turnout is similar to 2019's numbers, which is around 500,000 people voting, or 19% of registered voters.
While Tuesday's primary election didn't see a major uptick in participation with more access to early voting, Adams said it's still an important change for elections in Kentucky.
"I think it's a long-needed improvement," Adams said. "Other states, including neighboring states, long ago made voting easier. And we were stuck in a model from 1891. I had hoped that more voters would take advantage of it."
Official voter turnout numbers, as well as final election results, are expected to be released Friday.
For up-to-date election results, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.