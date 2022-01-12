LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Kentucky hit a new record in its fight against COVID-19 on Wednesday, reporting 11,232 new cases of the virus.
Gov. Andy Beshear said it's the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic.
This comes as the state's positivity rate also hit a record at 27.39% as of Wednesday.
"Our hospitals are becoming strained and we're seeing impacts in our schools and communities," Beshear said in a tweet.
The state also reported 21 deaths related to the virus on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, the state's seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate map showed all of Kentucky's 120 counties in red, which means the rate is high at more than 25 per 100,000 people are testing positive for the virus.
To date, 952,956 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state data, with 12,455 deaths related to the virus.
