LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has selected an alternative for the reconstruction of the interchange between I-64 and I-265 -- more commonly known as the Gene Snyder Freeway -- in Jefferson County.
Last year, Kentucky legislators approved $28 million in federal funds to address safety concerns at that interchange as part of the much larger I-Move project.
The current design for the interchange is a "cloverleaf" design.
Andrea Clifford, a spokeswoman for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, has said previously that the layout has been causing problems for drivers in recent years.
"We have a lot of issues with traffic backups and merging issues at that cloverleaf design," she said.
Earlier this year, four alternatives were presented to the public to address safety concerns at the interchange.
According to a news release issued by the Cabinet on Monday afternoon, the Cabinet selected "Alternative 3B," described as a partial turbine design with a braided ramp.
The design replaces two of the existing loop ramps with longer ramps that will pass under I-265. This was done to address some of the short traffic weaving segments of the interchange.
"Another advantage of this option is 'braiding' of the two entrance ramps from I-64 onto I-265 North," the news release states. "The result will be improved lane assignments on I-265 North where these ramps merge to reduce the traffic weave between I-64 and U.S. 60 interchanges."
"After a comprehensive safety analysis, including future traffic projections, the recommended alternative points to a reduction in crashes," said Matt Bullock, chief district engineer for KYTC's District 5 office in Louisville, in a statement. "This proposed design will make interchange spacing safer and more efficient by improving some of the acceleration and deceleration lengths for traffic merging between the two interstates."
Four high-volume ramps are expected to enhance traffic flow.
The Cabinet says the selected alternate has "minimal right-of-way impacts and minor utility relocation."
The reconstruction of the interchange is just one facet of KYTC's $180 million I-Move Kentucky project. The project combines four efforts to add lane capacity and upgrades at two major interchanges on I-265, I-71 and I-64.
