HURSTBOURNE ACRES, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it needs the public's help ranking which possible improvements to Hurstbourne Parkway are most critical.
Terry McAllister, who lives off Hurstbourne Parkway, said improvements are needed, since he's faced the same daily struggle for a decade and a half.
“During high peak traffic times, it’s a nightmare,” he said.
McAllister, who’s also the mayor of Hurstbourne Acres, has seen his fair share of traffic jams and accidents.
“I did see a car try to turn in here that was coming to a wedding that got t-boned, and it flipped the car on the side," he said.
But there might be good news on the horizon, as the KYTC puts the finishing touches on a study that’s identified ways to improve Hurstbourne from Interstate 64 down to the Jeffersontown Kroger area at Stony Brook Drive.
Stephanie Caros, a spokeswoman for KYTC District 5, said that before COVID-19, that stretch of Hurstbourne Parkway recorded about 30,000-50,000 vehicles a day.
“Really, we’re trying to do some things that help with traffic congestion and also safety," she said.
Possible improvements include sidewalks in some stretches, another southbound lane from Bunsen Parkway down toward Taylorsville Road and an interchange with I-64 that’s easier to navigate and less susceptible to gridlock.
“It includes updating or changing signage," Caros said. "We also would do things to make sure that all the traffic signals in that area are as best utilized as they possibly can, whether that’s with signal timing or those kind of things.”
However, Caros said KYTC needs more input before moving forward and has launched a survey to ask the public what changes are most critical. The survey can be completed through Aug. 28.
McAllister has already filled it out, and even though he has concerns about one of the possible improvements, he hopes KYTC will consider putting others into action.
“I realize ... it’s a very high traffic problem that something needs to be done about,” he said.
More details can be found at this link.
