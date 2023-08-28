LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Kentucky is looking to provide some relief on a 9-mile stretch of highway out of Louisville.
Driving to Shelbyville or Lexington, there's a stretch of Interstate 64 that doesn't have any exits.
With rapid growth around east Jefferson County and west Shelby County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is revisiting an idea to add an interchange to I-64 between the Gene Snyder and Simpsonville.
"Lots of lovely subdivisions, but all those people have to go into Louisville to work," said Lorene Caudill, who lives in Spencer County. "It's a parking lot."
In 2008, KYTC considered a similar plan — but that never made it past the planning phase.
"An intersection along that 9-mile stretch is important. It's just a matter of where it makes the most sense," said Bruce Zoeller, who lives in Jefferson County.
This time, they're starting with a fresh plan.
"Definitely a clean slate, all options are on the table," said KYTC Spokesperson Morgan Woodrum.
The new interchange would also connect Shelbyville and Taylorsville roads. KYTC is considering adding the interchange to an existing corridor, or creating a whole new road.
"A lot of the roads that connect Shelbyville Road and Taylorsville Road are just two-lane country roads that are not made to handle traffic," said Zoeller.
Right now, the idea is welcome news. But some are a bit stumped as to where to add the necessary exit, given ongoing development along I-64.
"There's some gorgeous homes so I'm not sure it's going to be a very windy road, I'm sure," said Caudill.
Many also hope that it won't intrude on the Floyds Fork area.
"If it gets too developed, and it has been getting too developed, then it will basically wash out that beauty," said Zoeller.
That's why KYTC said it's taking it's time and making it a point to consider all input. It expects the planning period to last until next year.
Neighbors were able to weigh in on the proposal during a public meeting Monday evening. Another meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31, at Highview Baptist Church on Shelbyville Road.
For more information about the I-64 Interchange Connector Study, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.