LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange, Kentucky, man riding a motorcycle died Sunday night in a crash in Oldham County.
According to Oldham County Police, emergency services responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck pulling a trailer on state Road 1694 near mile marker 4.
Police said Joseph A. Nichols, 62, was riding a motorcycle when he crossed into the on-coming truck's lane and hit the trailer of the truck. Nichols lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.
Nichols was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died.
Police are investigating the crash.
