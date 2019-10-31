FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) — Get ready for some slower traffic across Interstate 64 on the Sherman Minton Bridge next week.
Inspection crews are expected to close some eastbound lanes on the lower deck of the bridge beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday. The Indiana Department of Transportation said in a news release that crews will inspect overhead support beams.
"Lane closures are also possible on the upper deck of the bridge, in westbound lanes of I-64, for additional beam inspections," the agency said.
Weather permitting, the work is scheduled to be completed by the end of Nov. 7. The department asked motorists to slow down, use extra caution and drive without distractions in the work zone.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.