LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family is becoming more and more well known throughout the world through their passion for making TikTok videos, one of which has reached over 10 million views, and sharing them with the world.
The three McFarland boys didn't have that in mind when they started making little home videos as kids. The oldest son Mitch was the ringleader then, but his part is now smaller since he lives in Nashville. Often enlisting the help of their father Dan and occasionally their mother Kathy, the McFarland family is becoming well-known for their videos both nationally and internationally.
"We never started making videos to end up here," said Dylan, the youngest of the three boys, all in their twenties. "If you told us a year ago that we'd be where we are, we'd have said 'you're nuts.' But brands are reaching out to us and saying 'We love what you guys are doing ... we want to partner with you and have you guys come up with something great.'"
They started doing videos on Vine, but after that social platform went extinct, they built a new following on TikTok making family-friendly skit videos. The videos, like the family, are fun and funny. Uninhibited goofiness. Think "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Seinfeld" in about 20 to 40 second snippets.
A recent TikTok video took on the Blinding Lights Dance Challenge and sent their numbers into orbit. It currently has over 10 million views and is closing in on 2 million likes. The McFarlands have nearly 900,000 followers and counting with companies calling to have them unique spin on a pitch for their products.
Colin McFarland is the videographer, director and editor. He's also a perfectionist who runs a pretty tight ship, which you have to do if you're working a full-time job and then trying to put out a new video every day.
Could this become a full-time gig for the St. Xavier High School and University of Louisville graduates?
"If this could be something we do full-time ... That would be the ultimate dream," Colin said.
Colin and Dylan are thrilled to put the spotlight on their father, who steals scenes on a regular basis. Only on rare occasions does he get a little reluctant to participate.
Colin said sometimes during shoots at public places Dan will groan, "Guys, I'm a grown man." But he always capitulates.
What you see on the videos is simply a peek into the McFarland's home life and it's been that way forever.
"These guys have been like this all the time and my house is always fun," Kathy McFarland said. "You see what you see and that's what I see every day."
It's especially nice to be able to share their sense of humor with an audience during this uncertain time in the world.
"When most families are together and have a lot of downtime, we love showing you that you can have fun," said Colin.
"Inspiring creativity in other people when everyone's together and quarantined makes it worth so much more to us," Dylan added.
