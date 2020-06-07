JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. -- A peaceful march shut down one side of Hurstbourne Parkway in Jeffersontown Sunday afternooon.
The march was called the "Kings and Queens Unity March" and it was a display of unity and solidarity.
"This is a march about unity," Darrell "Superchef" Ferguson, who was one of the event organizers said. "It's about making sure we all come together to give a voice to the voiceless."
The voices of about 200 people were unified as one, sending a message against hate and racism.
"When it's just one of us, no one listens," Ferguson said. "But when it's a whole lot of us, everybody's looking so we want to make sure that we speak for everybody."
Jeffersontown Police shut down one side of the busy road so the peaceful protesters could march safely. The protesters chose to march in Jeffersontown to get their message out to a new audience.
"We wanted to bring the protest to the front porch, so to speak," organizer Leo Braddock said. "To let people know hey... this is something that disrupts us and many lives in the day-to-day. We wanted to peacefully just let people know we're going to be heard."
Many of those marching dressed up in formal clothes in the heat with the sun blazing down. It was a lesson they learned from those who came before them.
"I wanted to pay homage to our ancestors who started this," Ferguson said. "We're going to keep it going. You know, they started this with Martin Luther King and everybody protesting. We want to make sure we pay respect to them."
It was a community coming together to work for a better tomorrow.
"You don't have to be silent," march participant Tarcia Parker said. "You can let your voice be heard and you can be a part of the change that you want to see."
