LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After three weeks on the run, the last cow has been spotted after escaping a truck near Cherokee Park.
Louisville Metro Animal Services says the final cow was located and they're helping LMPD make plans to move it to another location.
It's unclear when they found the cow and if it's actually been caught.
On Oct. 21, about a dozen cows were seen hoofing it around at Cherokee Park.
Related Stories:
- 3 cows found in the Highlands, 1 cow still missing, Louisville police say
- Police called to Cherokee Park after several cows found wandering loose
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.