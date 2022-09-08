LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council is taking a closer look at the issue of camping on city property.
The latest proposal is aimed at accessibility.
After a city homeless camp was cleared because of a miscommunication back in the winter of 2021, Metro Council approved new rules for the process, adding a risk assessment and 21-day minimum relocation notice to those in an established camp.
Council member Nicole George, D-21, who helped lead the charge for those standards, is proposing a few more changes.
The new ordinance is aimed at public access and would do three things: First, expand the window. Metro Louisville and outreach groups have to reach an area before it's established as a camp from 48 to 72 hours. The second would set a 12-hour limit on a temporary shelter in a park. Third, it would be illegal to store personal belongings on a street, alley or sidewalk.
George pushed back on criticism from groups worried about the impact on Louisville's most vulnerable, saying these changes would not impact the notification rules put in place last year.
"I want to be fair to say that while I appreciate everyone's concern and focus for the most vulnerable in the community, and they certainly deserve that," she said. "It would also be fair to say that regardless of someone's housing status, there are expectations around accessibility of the public right-of-way."
She also emphasized that the updated ordinance is about public access.
"Rather than paint a broad brush around someone's housing status, the goal of this ordnance is to make equitable use of public space and to ensure that we're being as consistent as possible as a city in that response," she said.
The ordinance now heads to the Parks committee for discussion. Their next meeting is next Thursday.
