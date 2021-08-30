LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local outreach group believes a notice to vacate at homeless camps in downtown Louisville could be posted within the next several weeks.
"(I) heard through a friend that was involved in meetings in the city that there would be postings somewhere around Sept. 14," said Donny Greene, co-founder of Feed Louisville, a locally based nonprofit.
Greene said he believes people living in camps around Wayside Christian Mission on East Jefferson Street will get a 21-day notice to vacate in mid-September and the camps will be cleared in early October.
"They're talking about clearing an 8-block radius, that's roughly 75 to 100 people at least that will be displaced," said Greene.
The city's Office of Resilience and Community Services released the following statement Monday: “Our Metro Government team continues to utilize the new risk assessment tool to evaluate the health and safety risks of local encampments, and is monitoring the situation at each location. Any decisions of 21-Day Notices of clearing of camps will be shared with the public. Overall, Louisville Metro Government remains concerned about the health and well-being of all Louisvillians experiencing homelessness, including those living in encampments around Wayside. We continue working with partner agencies to strengthen and expand outreach services and resources toward our ultimate goal of helping these individuals transition from the street, into more stable shelter and then on a path to permanent, supportive housing.”
When asked specifically about the possibility of clearing camps around Wayside Christian Mission, city officials said those camps have been assessed and conditions will continued to be monitored.
A spokesperson for the Office of Resilience and Community Services said, "Any decisions of 21-day notices of clearing of encampments, including the Wayside area, will be shared with the public if and when those postings occur."
Still, Greene is confident there will be 21-day notice posted within the next few weeks.
"I mean the city may ultimately change their mind, I hope they do," he said.
The city had been allowing people to shelter in place at camps during most of the pandemic, but several weeks ago risk assessments began again. Since that time, two camps have gotten notices to vacate.
The first camp off Southern Parkway has already been cleared. The second camp to get a notice is one in the Wilder Park area. Those there have until Sept. 10 to leave, according to the city's posting.
Greene said he'd like to see sheltering in place continue to be the focus.
"If you want to come and clean these sidewalks again, we'll help you do it. We'll get the volunteers out here and we'll do it again. We did it last time, we'll do it again," he said.
Louisville has previously said the two camps to receive notices received those postings due to health and safety concerns.
The city has a four-phase plan to address homelessness, including creating an outdoor safe space expected to open later in the fall.
Wayside Christian Mission said for those looking for a place to go, there is space available in the shelter.
