LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A notice to vacate has been posted at one of Louisville's homeless camps.
Citing health and safety concerns, the city posted the notice Thursday morning at a camp off Interstate 264 and Southern Parkway.
"This is considered a dangerous area because it's close to the actual expressway," said Tameka Laird, director of Louisville's Office of Resilience and Community Services.
Laird said at one time 15 people were living in the camp but now she believes that number is around six. She said the city has received more than 10 complaints about this camp.
"We have executed a 24-hour notice but we are giving them 72 hours to vacate," she explained.
Due to the pandemic, the city had been cleaning homeless camps and not clearing them. That change allowed people to shelter in place.
According to Lair, last week assessments began again to determine if camps should be cleared due to health or safety risks. The camp off Southern Parkway is the first to get a notice since the assessments resumed.
"It is always a tough decision when we're dealing with people," said Laird. "When we look at these overall, we know these are hard decisions but these have to be made for our community as a whole."
According to the city officials, the property off Southern Parkway belongs to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Outreach groups such as St. John Center for Homeless Men are working with those in the camp to offer services.
"The folks who live here are between a rock and a hard place and no one wants to be in that reality," said St. John Center Executive Director Maria Price.
Price said there needs to be more options for housing.
"If we're not -- as an agency and as a city -- trying to move options ahead for affordable, supportive housing, we're going to be here in another year and another 10 years," she said.
City officials say shelter beds are available.
Laird said it's still unclear how many other camps will receive notices, as assessments are just now getting started again. She expects to have more information on other camps next week.
The city recently released a four-phase plan to tackle homelessness. To see that plan, click here.
