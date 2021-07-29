LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders have announced a plan to transition unsheltered members of the homeless community to sustainable housing.
The plan includes four phases:
- A pilot initiative to establish and manage an area that would provide a "Safe Outdoor Space," including supportive wrap-around services designed to help people experiencing homelessness to find more sustainable housing.
- A transitional housing effort, potentially in a hotel or motel setting, offering a quick transition to indoor housing within a safe, supportive, and client-centered environment.
- More permanent supportive housing options, developed in partnership with service providers.
- Increased funding for affordable housing.
Vincent James, the city's chief of community building, says the plan addresses individuals where they are.
"We believe that every citizen deserves the right to live in a home, to have shelter, and so with that premise, that's how we're operating and moving forward," he said. "This is for sure what's going to happen in terms of the four-phase approach."
James said the process will be evolving with built-in evaluations.
"We'll know if we're getting the results we expect and anticipate, and if not, we'll go back to the drawing board," said James.
Nina Moseley, chief operating officer of Wayside Christian Mission, said she supports the plan.
"I know the city has worked long and hard trying to look at this problem and decide how best to approach it," she said.
Moseley said she's been pushing for a designated site for a homeless camp in the city, like the "safe outdoor space" detailed in phase 1, for about two years.
"The city actually did a survey of a lot of the campers and 81% said they would try it," she said.
"There's going to be social services brought in, there's going to be security 24/7 and I think it's worth a try. What we're doing now is not working," Moseley added.
James said the idea for the outdoor space is modeled after a plan in Denver.
"We actually had a team that went out to Denver," said James.
"It's a factor that in terms of some people we realize, they've been in the streets and we realize they're not ready to come in yet," he added.
James said the outdoor space would be meant to be a temporary spot for people as they transition to sustainable housing.
"It's going to be a unique place that's going to be able to provide something we haven't done before," he said.
James said a location has not been determined.
For more than a year, due to the pandemic, the city has been cleaning homeless encampments but not clearing them, due to shelter-in-place guidance.
James said now conditions at camps are deteriorating.
"Right now we're doing assessments. We're looking at each one of the camps," he said.
According to the city, 21-day notices will resume at camp sites based on health and safety concerns.
Moseley said as of Thursday, Wayside Christian Mission has 50-60 beds available inside the shelter.
In a release, Mayor Greg Fischer said the city will be talking with the community and Metro Council about possibly using federal COVID-19 relief money to support the four-phase plan.
