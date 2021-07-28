LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders are launching a four-phase plan to get Louisville's homeless off the streets and into long-term housing.
The first phase would create and manage a "Safe Outdoor Space" that would include services to help people find more sustainable housing.
The next phase would offer a quick transition to indoor housing in a safe and supportive environment.
The plan also aims to create more permanent supportive housing options and increase funding for affordable housing.
The city also announced it will begin issuing 21-day notices at homeless camps with health and safety concerns.
Homeless outreach leaders hope the plan creates real solutions.
"A plan looks good on paper. I want to see it in action. I want to see it in action," Tiny Herron, with The Forgotten Louisville, said. "We can't wait. I'm tired of waiting. In the years of waiting, lives have been lost."
Mayor Greg Fischer says the city will be talking with the community and Metro Council about possibly using federal COVID-19 relief money to support the plan.
