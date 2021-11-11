LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following a vote by Louisville Metro Council, there are new rules on how the city can clear homeless camps.
In a 22-4 vote Thursday evening, council members agreed that a change is needed.
In order to clear a camp now, the city must conduct a risk assessment to determine the risk to public safety and public health.
The risk assessments must be done within 10 business days of the city being notified of the camp.
Once the assessments are done, the city must give a 21-day notice to the people living in a camp it plans to move.
Signs also have to be posted, giving the earliest day that property might be removed.
