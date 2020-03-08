LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.
Jacob Phelps was last seen around 3 a.m. Sunday off Fariston Road, 3 miles south of London, Kentucky, according to a Facebook post from the department. The teen was seen wearing black jogging pants, a black hoodie and bright green and orange shoes.
Anyone who may know anything about Phelps' whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Department at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.