LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of a Fern Creek High School student has filed a lawsuit against the Jefferson County Board of Education, alleging that her daughter was sexually assaulted by another student while riding on a JCPS school bus.
The lawsuit was filed on June 15 in Jefferson Circuit Court.
According to the lawsuit, the incident took place on Oct. 25 on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus, sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. The lawsuit states that the 14-year-old student was riding the bus to school when another student sexually assaulted her and and forced her to perform oral sex on him.
The lawsuit faults the unnamed bus driver for failing to intervene and prevent the incident, accusing him of negligence. It also accuses JCPS of negligent hiring, for failing to hire a bus driver who prevented the incident, and breach of contract.
"At the time and place of the events complained of herein, [the alleged victim], due to her age, was incapable of giving consent to the sexual assault," the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit says the teen suffered "great and permanent emotional stress and strain and embarrassment and humiliation," and requests restitution for physical injuries as well as mental and emotional stress and strain, in addition to other damages.
Lawsuits represent only one side of a story. A representative of JCPS was contacted, but declined to comment, citing a policy prohibiting comments on pending litigation.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.