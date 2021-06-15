LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A joint civil lawsuit was filed against Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's decision to end Indiana's extended unemployment benefits.
Indiana Legal Services (ILS) is filing a lawsuit in conjunction with Macey Swanson Hicks & Sauer law firm, reported by FOX 59.
The extended unemployment benefits end June 19.
The lawsuits claims that ending the benefits cause irreparable harm to individual clients and a group of local clergy named in the suit, along with all people in Indiana.
"The legal challenge is based on Indiana law 22-4-37-1 that requires the state to procure all available federal insurance benefits to citizens," the release states.
Holcomb told the Indianapolis Star that extended unemployment benefits were no longer needed because there are 116,000 jobs available.
ILS argues that cutting benefits would affect more than 286,000 people in Indiana.
"These benefits have provided life-sustaining and crucial assistance to many Hoosiers during the pandemic," Jon Laramore, executive director of ILS, told FOX 59. "The legislature passed a law creating a right to these benefits, and we're asking Governor Holcomb to follow the law."
Lawyers for the case asked the judge to accept a preliminary injunction, which would allow people to receive their benefits while the case continues.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.