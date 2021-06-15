FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021 file photo, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his State of the State address virtually, in Indianapolis. Indiana's attorney general Todd Rokita took aim Friday, May 1, 2021, at Gov. Holcomb's attempt to block a new law giving state legislators more authority to intervene during public emergencies declared by the governor. A lawsuit filed by the Republican governor on Tuesday, April 27, 2001, challenged the law enacted over his veto two weeks ago giving legislative leaders the power to call the General Assembly into what it calls an "emergency session." (AP Photo/Darron Cummings File)