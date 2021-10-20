LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany police officer is facing a lawsuit after he was accused of planting drugs on a suspect.
Adam Schneider was already facing criminal charges in both Floyd and Clark counties. In a notice of tort filing, he is accused of planting drugs on a suspect.
According to court documents, Schneider found the drugs on a confidential informant, took them from her and planted them on another man.
The police department has 90 days to respond prior to the lawsuit being filed.
The man spent almost two weeks in jail but the charges were later dismissed. The lawsuit is seeking $700,000.
Schneider remains on unpaid suspension from the New Albany Police Department. He was arrested in June on charges of voyeurism. Investigators say he used his smart phone to record video of women changing in a dressing room at his Memphis, Indiana, home. Police say those women were unaware that the video was being recorded.
Days later he was charged with Official Misconduct and Obstruction of Justice. The Floyd County Prosecutor's office pursued the charge after a woman told investigators she had been involved in a sexual relationship with Schneider while she was acting as a confidential informant in criminal cases.
