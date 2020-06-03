LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The leader of the Cornbread Mafia has been released from federal prison and is back home in Kentucky.
Johnny Boone's defense team said he was released from an Ohio prison this week after serving 42 months.
The 76-year-old is now at a halfway house in Louisville.
Boone was sentenced to nearly five years in prison in 2018 on drug charges dating back to 2008. He ran what prosecutors called the "largest domestic marijuana syndicate in American history."
"I really felt like he shouldn't have served any time at all," said Elmer George, Boone's attorney. "It was something that at his age, and the fact it's being legalized, surely we could get a better deal than what we got."
Boone's defense attorneys said it's unclear exactly why he was released early. They believe it could have to do with COVID-19 and a motion they filed to get Boone home.
