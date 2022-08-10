LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a string of resignations, including leadership, Bullitt County's mayor said he's excited about the fire department's new direction.
The new chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department is Adam Heath. Mayor Larry Dangerfield said Heath has years of experience with the Shepherdsville department.
Heath is also bringing along his uncle, a previous Lebanon Junction chief, as assistant chief.
The new chief is taking over a department recovering from members quitting, including a sergeant who, in a letter, cited safety standards and lack of training as reasons for his departure.
