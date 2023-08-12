LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A public forum will be held Sunday for families dealing with Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) busing issues.
Five Jefferson County legislators are hosting the forum on Sunday afternoon. The goal is for them to meet with JCPS families who want to discuss the problems affecting the start of the school year.
State representatives Tina Bojanowski, Beverly Chester-Burton, Daniel Grossberg, Josie Raymond and state Sen. Cassie Chambers Armstrong are leading the forum.
JCPS canceled classes for students on Monday and Tuesday as it attempts to fix major transportation issues.
The forum will be held at 2 p.m. at the Brown Park Pavilion in St. Matthews. It is expected to last 90 minutes.
Children are also encouraged to attend.
