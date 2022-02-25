LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Leitchfield man died in a single-vehicle crash in Grayson County on Feb. 21.
According to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, the crash occurred in the 11000 block of Owensboro Road around 1:23 p.m. Deputies found an overturned truck, driven by Charles E. "Hawkeye" Stevenson.
Chaffins said Stevenson was driving a 1993 Toyota pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer loaded with scrap wood, going eastbound on KY 54. The trailer began swaying side-to-side, causing the truck to lose control.
The truck went off the road and hit an earth embankment head-on, causing the vehicle to spin counter-clockwise into a ditch line.
Stevenson died at the scene.
