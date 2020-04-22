LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Restaurant owner Pamela Haines recalls a church hymn that has illuminated her thinking during a major economic downturn.
"We used to sing in church: 'This little light of mine. I’m going to let it shine,' said Haines, owner of Sweet Peaches on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard. "I just have a little light, so I decided to turn it on and make the soup and, hopefully, … if I save one or two people, then I’m grateful."
The soup Haines is talking about is her own recipe, which is designed to help boost the immune system. After some research, Haines found 11 ingredients that would work in the soup. Among them: turmeric, kale, collard greens, fresh green beans, fresh corn, tomatoes, bell peppers and beef brisket smoked by her son, Tony, with no fat added to the mix. (There’s a vegetarian option, too.)
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday, Haines serves up the soup free of charge to anyone who wants it. Why free, especially when her restaurant — like so many others — is struggling during the pandemic?
"My mother always told me, 'Pam, just give what you got,'" Haines said. "All I had was some soup to give, and I don’t have a lot, but I’m willing to share what I have."
Haines' willingness to serve the soup for free was spurred by a recent Washington Post article that revealed the coronavirus is infecting and killing African Americans at a disproportionately high rate.
"It stems from lack of knowledge and diabetes, hypertension and heart disease," Haines said. "So, I read a little further, and it comes from what you eat."
That’s where Haines knew she could step up and help out. The restaurant owner is hoping her efforts will give many in her community a healthy meal at least once a week. In addition to free soup, she also dispenses knowledge to the people visiting her restaurant.
"I hope to pass on some information about eating right, exercise and those kind of things to heighten their awareness," said Haines, who hopes to serve at least 150 people each Wednesday.
