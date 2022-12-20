LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington boy blinded by gun violence is being empowered to support other children impacted by violence.
Malakai Roberts is joining the Game Changers Youth Advisory Board.
Game Changers is a Louisville-based group that promotes early childhood education, mentorship, and community involvement to end violence.
Roberts and his mother were shot, as they slept inside their Lexington home in 2020. A bullet hit him in the temple. The injury left him permanently blind.
Since recovering, Roberts has been attending school in Lexington and the Kentucky School for the Blind in Louisville. He joined Christopher 2X Game Changers' Future Healers program last fall, a program focused on helping children impacted by violence build a better future.
Roberts has written a book called "The Adventures of Malakai: Teamwork Makes the Dream Work."
