LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington brewery is using its own supply of alcohol to make hand sanitizer, and it's donating that hand sanitizer free of charge.
According to a news release, Lexington Brewing & Distilling Company, owned by Alltech, is expected to deliver the first batch of 200 bottles to City Hall in Lexington sometime on Friday. Additional batches will be delivered early next week.
The hand sanitizer will be used to fight the spread of COVID-19.
"When my late husband, Pearse Lyons, and I chose Lexington as home for our business and family, the community embraced us with open arms," Deirdre Lyons, Alltech co-founder and director of corporate image and design, said in a statement. "The efforts of our city and state leaders, numerous organizations and the people of Kentucky during this difficult time exhibit the collaborative spirit and endurance of our neighbors. We want to do our part to help those working on the frontlines to overcome this adversity and help our community emerge stronger than ever."
It's not the first area brewery to begin manufacturing and donating hand sanitizer amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this week, The Rabbit Hole Distillery, located in Louisville, said that it would do the same.
The hand sanitizer manufactured by Lexington Brewing & Distilling Company comprises 80% alcohol, aloe vera gel and a small amount of hydrogen peroxide, along with natural ingredients added for scent, according to the news release. The company said the bottles are made with recyclable glass.
The company said it will continue producing and distributing its hand sanitizer for the foreseeable future and will work with city officials to identify organizations in need of the product.
Organizations in need of hand sanitizer can send and e-mail to KentuckyAle@alltech.com to submit a request.
"As the community rallies together amid the adversity caused by COVID-19, we want to do our part," said Mark Coffman, master distiller at Town Branch Distillery, in a statement. "In this small way, we are able to help our neighbors and support the ongoing effort to keep everyone safe and healthy."
