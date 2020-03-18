LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Louisville distillery is going to start making ... hand sanitizer?
The Rabbit Hole Distillery, based in Louisville, is one of four distilleries owned by Pernod Ricard USA. According to a news release, it will begin producing and donating hand sanitzer, at the request of President Donald Trump. The hand sanitizer will be produced by all four of the Pernod Ricard USA distilleries.
The move is an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"Our company is proud to support the efforts of the Administration and communities across the country in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic," Pernod Ricard North America Chairman and CEO Ann Mukherjee said in a statement.
Federal officials helped fast-track the process for the company to obtain approval to manufacture the hand sanitizer, Mukherjee said. The sanitizer will would be used "to help curb the national shortage of hand sanitizer, which we will produce and donate for domestic use," she added.
"The health and safety of our employees — and our communities — is our top priority," Mukherjee said in a statement. "In times like this it is important that everyone, especially companies with strong U.S. roots, like ours, prioritize good corporate citizenship and step up in the name of the greater good. I am glad that we were able to form this public/private partnership and repurpose our spirits production facilities to meet a pressing, national need."
Pernod Ricard USA is a subsiduary of Pernod Ricard, a company based in Paris, France.
In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell commended the company for its efforts.
"I am proud of Kentucky job creators who are stepping up during this national emergency to help keep communities and families safe," McConnell said. "America remains strong and resilient, and the commitment of Pernod Ricard USA and the workers at Rabbit Hole Distillery to help face this challenge is the kind of generous response we need to stay that way."
