LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new spot serving up cool treats with something you normally eat for breakfast.
It's called Liège & Dairy, or waffles and ice cream. Owner Andrew Llewellyn just opened his second location in Middletown at 12003 Shelbyville Rd. #106.
The restaurant's menu ranges from made-from-scratch milkshakes and ice cream cones to its centerpiece: waffle sundaes.
Llewellyn got hooked on the waffles while traveling through Belgium. Now, he's bringing the flavor back home to Louisville.
"No one else is doing this in town," Llewellyn said. "We kind of created our own niche, and people seem to love it.
There's another location of Liège & Dairy at 2212A Holiday Manor, and they'll be hitting the road with a food truck soon.
