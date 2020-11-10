LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's about time to get a megadose of the holiday spirit.
Lights Under Louisville, a 30-minute ride underground through Louisville Mega Cavern, returns Friday.
“This year, we are looking forward to Lights Under Louisville even more. Families can join us for a safe, COVID-friendly holiday experience, despite the unprecedented times we have faced as a community," said Charles Park, executive vice president of Louisville Mega Cavern.
Park said this year will be the largest Lights under Louisville yet, with 40 themed displays, a second 120-foot light tunnel and around 850 lit characters.
Lights Under Louisville begins Nov. 13 and runs through Jan. 3. Organizers ask that the public pre-order tickets that will be scanned through their car window upon arrive for a contactless visit.
Prices begin at $29.99 for vehicles, while marked first responder vehicles can enter the Mega Cavern for free for the event.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.