LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Woodford Reserve just released its annual expression of Double Double Oaked bourbon.
The limited product can be found at the Woodford Reserve Distillery and in a few liquor stores in Kentucky.
Double Double Oaked debuted in 2015 as a one-time-only offering. Demand has prompted the distiller to release it each January. And it sells out quickly.
The distiller said this year's Double Double Oaked has a color of roasted coffee bean and an aroma that includes hints of maple syrup, dark butterscotch and burnt marshmallow.
The bourbon this year tastes like "rich dried cherry and cranberry fruit ... in a blackberry jam brightened with hints of ripe apple."
Woodford Reserve is a distillery in Versailles. It's part of Louisville-based Brown-Forman Corp.
