LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new music video aims to help fight the recent uptick in violence in Louisville.
The video is called "Live Hard" and features several Louisville artists.
Ray Barker, also known as "Sir Friendly C," is promoting the video. He's a retired officer from the Louisville Metro Police Department as well as a community activist.
Barker held a news conference about the music video Tuesday morning at the corner of Cecil Avenue and West Broadway, where a 14-year-old boy was shot to death last week.
"Live hard," Barker said. "You have to make decisions that affect your life to live. You can make decisions that cause you to die, and that's easy. Making decisions for you to live is hard."
Barker has been spreading the message of no smoking, no alcohol, no drugs and no violence for more than 30 years.
