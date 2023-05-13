LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two of Louisville's biggest animal advocacy groups teamed up on Saturday to raise awareness about pet adoption and to show off some furry friends.
The Kentucky Humane Society and Louisville Metro Animal Services hosted a LOU ADOPTS! at the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center. The pet adoption event had a goal of finding loving homes for more than 100 dogs and puppies.
All of the dogs were spayed or neutered and micro-chipped.
"We are trying to bring awareness to the overcrowding in shelters and rescues because of decreases adoptions," said Ashley Book, interim director of LMAS.
According to a news release, more than 115 dogs and puppies from seven local animal shelters found homes on Saturday.
"Our lives revolve around our pet, we don't have children so these are our children and we treat them as such and we have been discussing for a few years, now adopting a pittie and just right time, right place," said Stephanie Wells, a dog owner.
The goal of LOU Adopts is to help find homes for as many dogs and puppies as possible to free up space in local shelters.
