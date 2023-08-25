LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The executive director of the Louisville Metro Housing Authority is asking Dosker Manor residents to officially report their concerns.
This week, residents of the downtown public housing complexes highlighted big problems within their apartments.
Mold, bugs, and leaks were just a few of the major concerns residents said are being ignored by the Louisville Metro Housing Authority.
WDRB News went inside a unit at the complex Wednesday to document some of the issues. The conditions prompted several Metro Council members to call for LMHA Executive Director Lisa Osanka to be fired, saying the department should be considered "slumlords."
Friday, Osanka urged residents to officially report their concerns directly to her department.
"I want them to know that we need them to be participants in this and that we really would ..." Osanka said. "There's a phone number they can call, to call in the work orders, to call in their concerns, and we will try to get them addressed as soon as we can."
Osanka said the LMHA conducts annual housekeeping inspections of each unit, and has quarterly pest inspections by licensed exterminators.
