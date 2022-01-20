LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person is dead after a fiery crash near Okolona Thursday night.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division and Traffic Unit were called to the two-vehicle crash at Preston Highway and Cooper Chapel Road around 8:15 p.m., according to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for the department.
Police believe a pickup truck pulling a trailer southbound on Preston Highway was making a left-hand turn onto Cooper Chapel Road when it was hit by an SUV headed northbound on Preston.
The truck caught fire upon impact, Smiley said. A female passenger in the truck died at the scene, while the driver escaped with what police said are minor injuries. The female's age was not immediately known.
Police said two occupants in the SUV were injured, but do not believe their injuries to be life-threatening. Their conditions were not provided by police.
As of 9:49 p.m. Thursday, traffic at Preston Highway and Cooper Chapel Road was being diverted. LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
No other information about the crash was immediately available.
