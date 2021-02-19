LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has apologized for clearing a homeless camp in the underpass near Market and Hancock Streets.
In a statement Friday evening, LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff said the department cleared the homeless encampment, displacing seven people there.
Ruoff said when the department "recognized the error," they went back to the camp with 502 Livestreamer Tara Bassett and FEED Louisville "to replace tents, tarps, warmth materials, along with moving personal items for those on site and those being temporarily housed elsewhere."
"A horrible mistake that peoples lives were disrupted and all of their stuff was thrown away on what's going to be the coldest night of the year so far," Bassett said in a Facebook live video.
The temperature is expected to dip down to 14 degrees overnight.
"LMPD takes full responsibility for the miscommunication leading to these circumstances and we apologize for this error, which was ours, not that of the city’s Office for Resilience and Community Services or others providing homeless services," Ruoff said in the statement.
"We are committed to building relationships with our city’s most vulnerable, and we are working on new standard operating procedures to ensure these situations do not arise in the future."
