LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Homicide detectives are still looking for suspects after two people were found shot and killed Tuesday inside an apartment on Trafalgar Square.
The building is next to the Bardstown Road exit on the Watterson Expressway.
"It was honestly very scary," said Dorine Iradukunda, who lives near the scene and came home Tuesday to a lot of unexpected company. "The cop cars, the caution tape, and I was just trying to get inside, trying to find out what was happening," she said.
It happened at the Addison Park Apartments, which are off Goldsmith Lane.
"When officers arrived, they located two adults," LMPD spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said. "One male and one female that were obviously deceased."
"I thought, like, something was happening with my family," Iradukunda said. "And I was starting to almost break down."
Police said the man and woman were shot to death, but detectives are still looking for suspects and a motive and hope the public can help.
"If you saw a car, if you saw anything that doesn't belong, just anything suspicious, call the anonymous tip line, and you can truly remain anonymous," Ruoff said.
Iradukunda said she didn't see or hear anything, but she did see her neighbors from time to time.
"It was a complete surprise. I didn't hear anything," she said. "I'd see them around. Like, they'd be walking their dog, and I'd see them. They seemed pretty friendly."
If you have any information to share, LMPD's anonymous tip line is 574-LMPD.
