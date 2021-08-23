LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homicide suspect is caught on video, now police are asking the public's help to find out who he is.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said the man is a suspect in a homicide that happened earlier this month in Lyndon.
We need you!!! Please see the attached video for help identifying the suspect in the homicide that occurred on August 14th at 9907 La Grange Rd. Please call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD. #LMPD #Louisville #CaughtOnCamera #TippinAintSnitchin pic.twitter.com/Lz99u051EO— LMPD (@LMPD) August 24, 2021
The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 on La Grange Road, near UPS Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in an area near a car wash and a liquor store. The man, identified as Kyle Michael Elzy, 27, died at the scene.
Monday, LMPD released surveillance video they say shows the suspect — who appears to be wearing a black shirt with red writing, jean shorts, red socks and sneakers.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the case.
