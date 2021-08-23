LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homicide suspect is caught on video, now police are asking the public's help to find out who he is.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said the man is a suspect in a homicide that happened earlier this month in Lyndon. 

The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 on La Grange Road, near UPS Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in an area near a car wash and a liquor store. The man, identified as Kyle Michael Elzy, 27, died at the scene.

Monday, LMPD released surveillance video they say shows the suspect — who appears to be wearing a black shirt with red writing, jean shorts, red socks and sneakers.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying this man they say is the suspect in a homicide that happened on Aug. 14, 2021, on La Grange Road near UPS Drive in Lyndon. 

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the case. 

