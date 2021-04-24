LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police believes it has found the body of a woman who went missing April 17 after a boat collided with a barge on the Ohio River.
Members of LMPD's River Unit found "the body of a female believing to be one of the victims" just after 1:45 p.m. Saturday about 200 yards from where the Ohio River meets the Salt River, police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement. The body was about 30 yards from the shore, according to Mitchell.
The woman's name has not yet been released.
Mitchell said LMPD will continue searching for a man who also went missing after the crash. The man and woman were on a boat with five others when it collided with a barge around 10 p.m. April 17. A witness told WDRB News that his friends were watching the Thunder Over Louisville fireworks on the boat when the crash happened.
One man died at University of Louisville Hospital as a result of the crash, according to PRP Fire District Chief Doug Recktenwald. Barge workers pulled that man and the four other boaters from the water after the crash, officials said.
No update has been provided on the other boaters who were hospitalized after the crash.
This story will be updated.
