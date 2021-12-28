LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are looking for a stolen cruiser with police equipment inside.
LMPD says the marked car was taken from the First Division parking lot on North 29th Street in the Portland neighborhood sometime Monday morning.
WDRB News has learned that the stolen vehicle is a marked silver Ford Explorer, with unit number 7755. LMPD hasn't said whether the vehicle contained any weapons.
Although there are several surveillance cameras in the parking lot where the SUV was taken, police have not released any images of the theft or confirmed if any footage exists. It's unclear at this point whether or not the vehicle was equipped with a tracking device.
Meanwhile, if you have doubts about whether or not an actual LMPD officer is stopping you for a traffic violation, call 911 to confirm.
As the search continues, police urge anyone who thinks they may have seen the stolen cruiser to call the crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted online.
