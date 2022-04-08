LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are encouraging people to utilize MetroSWAP locations when exchanging items with strangers.
LMPD recommends to only meet people at a MetroSWAP station, meet during daylight hours, along with telling someone where you are meeting and at what time.
"I've noticed a definite uptick in transactions that have been brokered between someone selling something and someone that is purchasing something from different social media outlets," LMPD Maj. Corey Robinson said. "They'll meet up, and that meeting will turn into a robbery or a business deal gone wrong."
Be careful when using #socialmedia sites to meet strangers to buy & sell goods. Recently, there have been thefts involving victims using online outlets for transactions. Major Corey Robinson shares how you can stay safe. LMPD offers safe zones. LINK HERE: https://t.co/750a2sqWUB pic.twitter.com/gD7mjqCkiW— LMPD (@LMPD) April 8, 2022
There are four MetroSWAP locations in Louisville, 3419 Bohne Avenue, 7219 Dixie Highway, 7201 Outer Loop and 2927 Goose Creek Road.
The MetroSWAP spots are located at LMPD Division offices. There are two designated parking spots at each location.
LMPD recommends to meet in the parking lot and interact briefly. There is 24-hour video surveillance of the area.
