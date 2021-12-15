LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Santa Claus, along with the Louisville Metro Police Department, made a special visit Wednesday to Churchill Park School on Wednesday afternoon.
LMPD put together stockings full of goodies for each of the students at the school. Not only did everyone get to visit with Santa, but they were able to take a break from school, listen to music, eat some snacks and just have some fun.
LMPD said this kind of event helps bridge the gap between kids in the community and police officers.
"It brings the officers joy to see the faces of the kids because it also gives the children and officers an opportunity to meet outside of traumatic situations and get to see officers in a positive light," Fourth Division Maj. Tiffany Tatum said.
The JCPS school serves students between ages 5 and 21 with moderate to severe disabilities.
