LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after two separate shootings, reported within minutes of each other, sent two victims to a local hospital.
The first shooting was reported at 7:55 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South 15th Street in the California neighborhood, according to MetroSafe.
Responding officers located a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound police believe to be non-life threatening, according to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley. Police believe the victim lives in the area and was shot outside. Smiley said he was alert when he was transported to the hospital, but his current condition is unclear.
The second shooting was reported minutes later at 7:58 p.m. in the 6600 block of Southside Drive, according to MetroSafe. That's in the Southland Park neighborhood near Iroquois Park. Smiley said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a grocery store.
MetroSafe also tells @WDRBNews a second shooting was reported minutes later at 7:58 p.m. in the 6600 block of Southside Drive in the Southland Park neighborhood, which is near Iroquois Park. A car is taped off beside a supermarket. pic.twitter.com/4svUdjJTvB— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) January 13, 2019
Police believe a man in his 30s had left the grocery store and was headed to his car when another man approached in an attempt to steal the car. Smiley said he was shot during a struggle with the suspect, who fled on foot.
The victim was conscious and alert when he was transported to the hospital, where he is stable, according to Smiley.
There have been no arrests in either case. Anyone with information is urged to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
