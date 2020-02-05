WARNING: This story contains material some may find graphic.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homeless man accused of resisting arrest and hitting an officer appeared in court Wednesday morning, while the Louisville Metro Police Department launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his arrest.
That investigation was revealed after videos surfaced on social media that appear to show the suspect being punched in the face several times by an officer.
The incident took place on Tuesday morning at the PNC Plaza in downtown Louisville.
According to an arrest report, officers were called to the parking garage at the PNC Tower in downtown Louisville, just before 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, after someone reported that a man was harassing people and causing a disturbance.
When officers arrived, they say they found security holding 29-year-old Foussene Pemba in a bear hug. Police say security employees told them they tried to escort Pemba off the property, but he became combative and they were unable to remove him.
Police say they tried to put Pemba in handcuffs, but he put his hands in front of his waist and "refused to follow instructions to put his hands behind his back." According to the arrest report, officers then took Pemba to the ground, where he continued to fight for about one minute.
Police say they then tried to tase Pemba when he refused to follow directions.
At that point, police say Pemba hit one of the officers in the face, cutting him over his left eye. That officer then hit Pemba with an "...empty hand to attempt to gain compliance." Pemba was eventually handcuffed and "hobbled."
After being restrained, Pemba allegedly bit one officer in the "right hand area," and bit another officer in the "right thigh/groin area." He then grabbed that officer's penis, according to the report.
Police have not released any information about the arrest, but WDRB has received a video of the incident that was purportedly shot by a witness at the PNC Building.
That video appears to show officers pinning a man down. It appears the suspect punches one of the officers, then an officer punches the man more than 10 times in the video.
LMPD released a statement saying it's investigating the incident. It has not identified the suspect -- but circumstances described during Foussene Pemba's Wednesday morning court appearance match the facts of Tuesday's incident.
During Pemba's court appearance, the judge said he hit an officer at least once. He was also barred from the property of the PNC Building, as well as any contact with the witnesses in the case.
The Jefferson County Attorney's Office argued for an increased bond of $10,000, based on a previous criminal history.
"A prior misdemeanor conviction for Jefferson County is for resisting arrest," a spokesperson for the county attorney's office said. "He was out on a bench warrant for criminal trespass 3rd, and the facts and circumstances alleged here would certainly indicate an escalation in behavior and certainly cause concern for the safety of the community."
The judge ultimately settled on a $5,000 cash bond.
This story will be updated.
