LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members of a 37-year-old mother who went missing over the summer say police are now looking for a suspicious car spotted circling her sister's home earlier this week.
Andrea Knabel was reported missing in August. She disappeared after a family argument, while walking to her sister's house near the Camp Taylor neighborhood. Family, police and volunteers have been searching for her with no luck for months.
Andrea's father, Mike Knabel tells WDRB police may have a new lead in the case after family members noticed a car circling the home of Andrea's sister on Nov. 27. He said the car drove by the house 12-14 times, sometimes stopping outside the house. The car drove away when Knabel approached it to confront the driver.
A Facebook post describes the car as a 2004-2005 gold Chevrolet Impala, with license plate 637 ZLA.
After running the plates, LMPD investigators confirmed the license plate was reported stolen, Mike Knabel said.
Knabel also said family members recently opened a storage unit containing Andrea's belongings, and nothing was missing.
He says the Cajun Coast Search & Rescue K9 team from Louisiana is planning to return to Louisville next week to once again search for Andrea. Knabel said the only indication the family has had so far that Andrea could still be alive came from the group's K9 while searching in southern Indiana.
Andrea's family is still offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Andrea.
