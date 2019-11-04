LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group from Louisiana has joined the search for a Louisville mother who disappeared months ago.
Andrea Knabel has been missing since August. Her family says they last saw her at her mother's house after an argument with her sister.
On Nov. 3, Cajun Coast Search and Rescue -- a professional K-9 unit out of Louisiana -- arrived in Louisville to begin helping with the search. The group searched most of Sunday afternoon, and started again around 9:30 Monday morning. Andrea's family members and other volunteers were also taking part.
On Monday, they were focusing their search on a wooded area near Audubon Hospital.
The Finding Andrea Facebook page says the group is funded solely by donations, and is working together with the family's private investigator, Tracy Leonard, who recently received tips that Knabel was spotted at the Youngstown Shopping Center on Tenth Street in Jeffersonville.
Despite receiving that tip, the family said Monday they do not believe investigators have any credible tips, but they're thankful Cajun Coast Search and Rescue decided to help. The K9 unit says the job isn't easy, but they hope to find some answers for the family.
"I really beat myself up over cases If we don't find anything," said Toney Wade, Commander, Cajun Coast Search and Rescue. "People ask me all the time '"how do you deal with finding human remains?' It's the ones I don't find that irritate me because I beat myself up. Did I miss something? Did I always second guess?"
The family is hoping enough money can be raised to allow the K9 group to continue searching for another few days. Click here if you'd like to make a donation.
A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to Knabel.
If you think you have seen her, you are asked to call 502-574-LMPD, Tracy Leonard at 502-618-9337 or dial 911. If possible, please take a picture as well.
