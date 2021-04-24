LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car was stolen in the Clifton neighborhood Saturday evening that had a toddler inside, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said a woman left her vehicle running with her toddler inside at the Speedway gas station in the Clifton neighborhood, at 2300 Brownsboro Road, around 7 p.m.
The vehicle and child were found "a short time later" half a mile down the road in the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue, Mitchell said. The female child, who was not injured, is believed to be between 1 and 2 years old.
The suspect, a male whose age is unknown, then fled from police on foot but was "captured in the same area," Mitchell said.
As of Saturday evening, the suspect was being questioned by police with charges pending.
The incident remains under investigation by LMPD's Fifth Division.
