LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with murder in a car crash with a golf cart on Sunday had a blood alcohol level that was twice the legal limit, according to police.
Lazaro Illas, 30, is charged with murder, assault, wanton endangerment, driving without a license and DUI. He was in court on Monday.
Police say Illas was driving near Seneca Park around 4 p.m. on Aug. 11, when a golf cart with two men entered the crosswalk on Pee Wee Reese Road. His vehicle hit the golf cart. One man was killed. The other was hospitalized. Police say both men were in their 40s.
Illas had two other people in the car with him, but they were not injured.
Court documents show that Illas registered a BAC of .173 at the scene and later a .160 during a second test at the jail. That's twice the legal limit.
During Monday's arraignment, Illas used an interpreter to understand the judge, but he seemed confused about why he was charged with murder.
"Where is this murder coming from?" Illas asked at one point. He also said "there's no stop sign or nothing there." That's when court officials advised the interpreter to tell Illas "he needs to stop talking."
Police say Illas does have a Kentucky ID card, but no valid driver's license. He says he's in the United States by himself.
The judge set his bond at $100,000 cash only.
