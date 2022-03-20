LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Southside neighborhood, LMPD says.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, it happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday night on East Kingston Avenue, off Southside Drive.
Smiley said officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital, where he was in critical condition.
Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, police confirmed that the man had died from his injuries while at the hospital.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. No one has been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
