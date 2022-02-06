LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a single-vehicle accident, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD officer Elizabeth Ruoff said police responded to the area of Chenoweth Run Road, near Taylorsville Road on Sunday afternoon. The vehicle was found in the tree line off the roadway.
Ruoff said the man was believed to be the only person in the vehicle and was located near the crash scene.
All aspects of the accident are currently being investigated by LMPD's Traffic Unit.
This story may be updated.
